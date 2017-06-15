Latest News

As Sara Ali Khan, Sohail Khan get paparazzi attention outside gym, owner calls police

Published on June 15, 2017 6:02 pm
    A life of a celebrity is certainly not easy. Wherever you go, you are followed, your pictures are taken and then the next day, it is all over the social media, making some not-so-interesting headlines. But while it is difficult for the actors to avoid all this, people around them might not entertain this unwanted attention. Today, in Mumbai, a gym owner called the police to shoo away photographers waiting to click the pictures of celebrities moving out of the gym. However, it seemed the police were a little late as the shutterbugs had already caught a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan and Sohail Khan exiting the gym. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, was leaving the gym after having a great workout. She was exiting the gym while looking at her phone, not realising that the cameramen were agog for her glimpse. Sara is soon to make her debut and has become the hottest topic of the town. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Earlier, Sara made news for being spotted with her contemporary Jhanvi Kapoor, who is also in the race of making her debut in the industry. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Apart from Sara, even Sohail Khan was clicked as he left gym. The actor was surrounded by police soon enough. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Rhea Chakraborty, who was recently seen in Half Girlfriend, was also spotted. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    However, it seems Sooraj Pancholi was cool with the camera as he stood there unbothered by the attention. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

