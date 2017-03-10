As Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur and the Khan-daan celebrate Seema Khan’s birthday, why was he hiding his face? See inside pics

For Bollywood celebs, birthday celebrations are not a single day affair. This we say after getting hold of photos from Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan's birthday celebrations which happened on Thursday evening with close friends and family in attendance. From Salman Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Iulia Vantur, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar, all came in to give their best wishes to Seema on her birthday. On Wednesday, Seema rang in her birthday with her girls squad --Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor. Karisma's beau Sandeep Toshniwal and Seema's brother-in-law Arbaaz Khan too attended the party.

Salman Khan too reached the party venue but the Tiger Zinda Hai actor tried his best to hide his look from the paparazzi. Salman was spotted hiding his face under the cap but still, the photogs managed to capture him in their camera lenses. Meanwhile. Salman's look for the film in which he plays a RAW agent has already been revealed as the actor went cycling in Panvel near his farmhouse. Salman looks leaner in his recent photos.

Malaika Arora shared some inside pictures from the party where she is seen posing happily with her bestie Karisma Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora, Karan Johar and Sanjay Kapoor.

Amrita Arora also posted some pictures from the party where we see Salman Khan's alleged love interest Iulia Vantur having fun with the Khan family.

Sohail Khan reached the party venue with wife Seema Khan.

Sohail's sister Arpita Khan Sharma was spotted with her cute son Ahil.

Noor actor Sonakshi Sinha was also present at Seema Khan's birthday celebrations.

Helen and Salim Khan blessed their daughter-in-law on her birthday.

Actor Deno Morea, Bobby Deol and singer Kanika Kapoor were also there at the party.