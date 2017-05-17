As Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan go for a spin, he has his eyes fixed on mommy

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in no mood to keep her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan away from the paparazzi. She definitely will not leave a chance to spend quality time with her son just to keep him away from the public eye. The young mom is taking her son for outings in whatever little time she gets from her hectic schedule. Well, who would miss a chance to be around an adorable Taimur? The mother-son duo was up for some fun in Bandra and when a kid as handsome as Taimur steps out of his mansion, how can the photogs miss on capturing him in their lens. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In the several pictures, we see little Taimur comfortably sitting in his nanny's lap but the toddler's eyes are on his mommy Kareena Kapoor who is sitting right beside him in the car. This probably is the second time this month that we are gushing over this baby. Earlier in the month when daddy Saif Ali Khan changed his Whatsapp DP, the social media was flooded with love and warm wishes for the youngest Pataudi and people could not stop staring at the beautiful baby who is just five months old and still is a bigger sensation than Saif or Kareena.

Kareena has earlier said in an interview that Taimur is never alone at home. Either of his star parents accompany him every time.

Though Kareena didn't mind the paparazzi clicking pictures of her son Taimur, but she was spotted hiding her face under a cap.

Kareena also talked about motherhood and said, “There are a lot of responsibilities on you once you become a mother. You feel that your heart is not beating inside you but outside your body and that is the biggest responsibility. Both me and Saif always wanted this. We used to talk about all these things. Both of us see ourselves in Taimur and this is the most special thing.”