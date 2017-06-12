As Border completes 20 years, the entire cast comes together to celebrate

It's been nearly 20 year and it seems only yesterday when songs like "Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge", "Hindustan Hindustan", and "Mere Dushman Mere Bhai", were played in our soundtracks. The only days when they are played almost on every FM channels, is on Independence Day and Republic Day. JP Dutta's war film Border completed two decades, and the celebration witnessed the gathering of Bollywood actors like Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Athiya Shetty and many more personalities. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Our focus was entirely on the cast of Border and what changes the 20 years have brought. We saw Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Puneet Issar. Akshaye Khanna was, however, missing from the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Puneet Issar, Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt, Anu Malik got clicked with the director. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sunil Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty attended the party. Her sense in fashion is impeccably unique. Well with a hunky daddy, who seems to grow cooler with grey beard, we can all assume where the fashion taste comes from. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Abhishek Bachchan posed with director JP Dutta. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kulbhushan Kharbanda who played the cook in Border also attended the event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Jackie Shroff arrived in his own style. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonu Sood was invited to the event too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)