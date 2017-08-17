Latest news

Arjun Rampal and Daddy cast split their sides on The Kapil Sharma Show

Published on August 17, 2017 10:43 am
    The latest guests on The Kapil Sharma Show are none other than the star cast of upcoming film Daddy including Arjun Rampal, Aishwarya Rajesh, Mir Sarwar and Anand Ingle. And going by the pictures, they sure had a fun time laughing at the funny acts of Kiku Sharda and Kapil Sharma. Kiku even managed to get Aishwarya on the dance floor and shook a leg with her sportingly.

    It turned out to be a really fun evening when Kapil Sharma tried to say ‘I love you’ in Tamil while flirting with the Tamil beauty Aishwarya Rajesh.

    The audience were enthralled seeing the stunning Aishwarya Rajesh shake a leg with Bacha Yadav (Kiku Sharda).

    Looks like Kiku and Sumona left the guests in splits with their funny gags as Bacha and Kappu.

    Daddy is scheduled to release on July 21 and Arjun Rampal will essay the role of gangster Arun Gawli in Daddy.

    Well, Kapil is blankly staring towards the screen. We wonder why. Did Aishwarya or Arjun take a dig at him? Watch the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday and Sunday, 9pm onwards only on Sony Entertainment Television.

