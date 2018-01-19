2 / 7

Arjun Kapoor was dressed in his formal best as he smiled for the camera at the event. On the work front, Arjun and Parineeti Chopra will collaborate once again after sharing screen space together in Ishaqzaade. The two will be seen together in Yash Raj Films' Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun and Parineeti portray a man and a woman who represent two completely different faces of India. They are united by their mistrust, suspicion and hate for each other. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES )