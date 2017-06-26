Latest News
  • Arjun Kapoor gets a surprise birthday bash by Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar. Inside photos are all bromance

Arjun Kapoor gets a surprise birthday bash by Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar. Inside photos are all bromance

Published on June 26, 2017 9:58 am
  • Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor birthday bash pics, Arjun Kapoor birthday party photos, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor birthday party inside photos

    Arjun Kapoor's birthday was all about a boy's night out. As Arjun turned 32 and as the clock struck 12, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and a few others guys landed at his house and gave the birthday boy quite a surprise. These hot men suited up and came to wish the 'gunday' of the industry and we were happy to see the inside images from the all-guys bash. The midnight bash inside pictures have been shared on Karan Johar and Sanjay Kapoor and sometimes boys do have all the fun. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor birthday bash pics, Arjun Kapoor birthday party photos, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor birthday party inside photos

    Karan Johar shared this photo and we see 'Arjun ka birthday' guests here. Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have become great friends and we had a feeling that we were on the sets of Koffee With Karan as Karan, Arjun, Ranveer and Ranbir were spotted together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor birthday bash pics, Arjun Kapoor birthday party photos, Arjun Kapoor birthday party inside photos, karan johar

    With this image, Karan Johar wished the birthday boy. "Happy birthday @arjunkapoor !!! Have a super special year!!! Big love always ❤️❤️❤️❤️," he wrote. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor birthday bash pics, Arjun Kapoor birthday party photos, Arjun Kapoor birthday party inside photos, karan johar, ranveer singh

    Karan Johar shared this image with the caption, "With the #gunday boys!!!! @arjunkapoor @ranveersingh #arjunkabirthday." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • ranveer singh, ranbir kapoor

    While Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor looked lean in a well-cut suit, Ranveer Singh could not help trying something different as always. Though his spectacles cannot be missed too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor birthday bash pics, Arjun Kapoor birthday party photos, Arjun Kapoor birthday party inside photos

    Sanjay Kapoor too shared a video of nephew Arjun Kapoor, as he cut the cake. Arjun also shared the cake with the media present there. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor birthday bash pics, Arjun Kapoor birthday party photos, Arjun Kapoor birthday party inside photos, ranveer singh, sanjay kapoor

    Sanjay was also seen posing with Ranveer Singh and giving him a quick peck on the cheek. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express