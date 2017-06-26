Arjun Kapoor gets a surprise birthday bash by Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar. Inside photos are all bromance

Arjun Kapoor's birthday was all about a boy's night out. As Arjun turned 32 and as the clock struck 12, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and a few others guys landed at his house and gave the birthday boy quite a surprise. These hot men suited up and came to wish the 'gunday' of the industry and we were happy to see the inside images from the all-guys bash. The midnight bash inside pictures have been shared on Karan Johar and Sanjay Kapoor and sometimes boys do have all the fun. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Karan Johar shared this photo and we see 'Arjun ka birthday' guests here. Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have become great friends and we had a feeling that we were on the sets of Koffee With Karan as Karan, Arjun, Ranveer and Ranbir were spotted together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

With this image, Karan Johar wished the birthday boy. "Happy birthday @arjunkapoor !!! Have a super special year!!! Big love always ❤️❤️❤️❤️," he wrote. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Karan Johar shared this image with the caption, "With the #gunday boys!!!! @arjunkapoor @ranveersingh #arjunkabirthday." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

While Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor looked lean in a well-cut suit, Ranveer Singh could not help trying something different as always. Though his spectacles cannot be missed too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Sanjay Kapoor too shared a video of nephew Arjun Kapoor, as he cut the cake. Arjun also shared the cake with the media present there. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)