The Maniesh Paul starrer Baa Baaa Black Sheep has hit theatres everywhere, and recently there was a special screening of the movie for the entertainment industry. The screening saw Arbaaz Khan, Maniesh Paul, Rithvik Dhanjani, and chef Sanjeev Kapoor in attendance. Baa Baaa Black Sheep's main plotline revolves around the 25-year-old Balbir Sharma (Baba, played by Paul), who discovers on his 25th birthday that his father (played by Anupam Kher) is a contract killer. The movie has been directed by Vishwaas Paandya. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)