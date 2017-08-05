Pictures of Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash are a testimony to the love of ‘Khan-daan’

After having a cosy dinner with ex-wife Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora, Arbaaz Khan hosted a birthday bash for friends and family. In attendance were the who's who of Bollywood but it was the closely-knit Khan-daan who warmed our hearts. Brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan didn't leave a chance to make the day a memorable one for Arbaaz and celebrate it in style. Father, Salim Khan came along with Helen to shower his blessings on son Arbaaz who turned 50 on Friday. Malaika too was there with the Khans to celebrate ex-husband's big day. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

After having a tough day on Friday, Salman Khan returned home to his loving family. The sight of him kissing the hand of father Salim gave us the feels. Salman has had the support of his father during the tumultuous times of life. Daddy Salim has always stood by his son, irrespective of what many said. The Tubelight actor himself adores his family and refuses to leave them for any luxury in life. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sohail Khan and Salman Khan like the shields of their parents Salim and Helen walked beside them. While Sohail held Helen's hands and supported father Salim, Salman walked behind them to make sure that they are not troubled by anything. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arbaaz Khan looked dapper as he walked into the venue of his 50th birthday bash. Before celebrating it with his parents, Arbaaz went out on a dinner date with Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora. Amrita's husband Shakil Ladak joined the celebrations too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika, as usual, looked hot as she came to attend her ex-husband's birthday. Recently, the actor was applauded for her reply to a social media user who tried to slam her for marrying a rich man and then divorcing him for alimony. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend lulia Vantur like always was a part of Khan's big celebration. She walked in with Sonakshi Sinha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone who feels fortunate to work on a film with Arbaaz Khan also attended the party with husband Daniel Weber. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor who is rumoured to be dating Mumbai-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal was seen walking in Arbaaz's birthday bash with him. Earlier also the couple has sent the paparazzi into a frenzy with their several public appearances. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta who has been in the news for her hot pictures on her Instagram account and her upcoming film Baadshaho also attended the birthday party. Daisy Shah was also spotted at the party venue. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sooraj Pancholi, Chunky Pandey and Ashish Chowdhry were clicked outside the party venue. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)