From saving Lagaan to walking the moon, Anushka Sharma’s #ShashiWasThere

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are one couple who have taken us on a roller-coaster ride with various rumours about their relationship. Recently, Virat opened up about his relationship with Anushka through a post on Valentine's Day. In fact, he also tagged her as the second strongest woman in his life, after his mother. With the on-going #ShashiWasThere campaign initiated by Anushka to promote her film, Phillauri, fans have also expressed their love towards the couple, and it is too cute.

As a producer, even Anushka has been extremely smart in the way she has been promoting her film. The first time she attracted eyeballs for Phillauri was she posted a meme saying #ShashiWasThere at Oscars 2017. The actor said the presenters -- Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway -- would not listen to her when she was saying that the winner card has the wrong film's name on it. "Yeh log mujhe sun nahin paye, main toh kab se Hindi mein keh rahi thi ki naam galat likha hai #ShashiWasThere 👻," she had tweeted.

The next was when Anushka said she helped Neil Armstrong mark his presence on the moon. She wrote, "I helped them to host the flag. I was much comfortable as I don't need oxygen mask and spacesuit."

When she posted a meme of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar was surprised. Anushka asked, "Why are they pointing at me?" as she planted herself in front of Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji and Kajol. Karan replied, "because they know that you are the reason behind why the film went on to become a hit."

By the way, the actor also helped Bhuvan from Lagaan to win the cricket match. Anushka wrote, "Shashi was so happy that india ko doogna lagaan nahin dena pada!"