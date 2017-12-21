11 / 16

HIT: If you thought Anushka Sharma couldn’t look any more regal after the gorgeous pale-pink lehenga she wore on her wedding, you are wrong. Wearing a stunning Benarasi, the actor made for a lovely bride at the wedding reception hosted in New Delhi, husband Virat Kohli’s hometown. The newlywed went for a Sabyasachi ensemble once again. But no wedding look is complete without jewellery. Sharma went for a traditional touch with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery — a diamond choker very similar to her engagement jewellery, a 22K gold jhumka with uncut diamonds and pearls.



Tying her hair into a neat bun, she rounded off her look with white gajra adorning it, dark kohled eyes, light brown lipstick, a small red bindi and sindoor.(Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) (Source: Photo by APH Images/ Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)