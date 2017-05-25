When Anushka Sharma said no to Virat Kohli and Brad Pitt wowed India, see photos

At the premiere of Sachin A Billion Dreams, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrived together and cut quite a lovely figure together. The two posed and arrived hand-in-hand but when Virat Kohli asked Anushka Sharma to be a part of media bytes, she quietly said no. Anushka, yu must know that it left us all broken-hearted. We would love to hear Virushka but probably will have to wait till next time. A few days ago, we saw the two together at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's engagement. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Brad Pitt was in Mumbai for the promotion of his upcoming film War Machine, and while he was in the city, he met Shah Rukh Khan. The 53-year-old actor was busy promoting his Netflix film, War Machine, across the world. Just a few days back, the Allied actor was in Tokyo, Japan. Sharing his experience of hosting Brad, SRK wrote on Twitter, “My best 2 David & Brad for the release of War Machine on @netflix Pleasure to meet u both & Brad the dance remains.” (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sanjay Dutt was spotted spending some quality time with his family. The actor who got an early release from jail will be making his comeback in the film industry with Bhoomi. Few months ago he was shooting for the film in Agra but recently the shooting wrapped up and he is back in Mumbai, having a swell time with his wife Maanayata and their twins Iqra and Shahraan. Meanwhile, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty were also spotted in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sanjay Dutt biopic will be out soon where Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing him. The film which has been temporarily titled Dutt, and will be directed by his dear friend Rajkumar Hirani. The director and the actor have worked together in popular films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lagey Raho Munna Bhai, PK. His biopic will have the real life footage of the time when he walked out from jail. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Preity Zinta was spotted in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Shilpa Shetty looked fabulous as ever in solo her city outing. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora was spotted visiting a salon. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )