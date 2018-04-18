1 / 8

Anushka Sharma was spotted at Mumbai's Mehboob studio where she is shooting for her upcoming film Zero. While the actor, who is now the wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, was seen cheering for him and team Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League match in Bangalore, she couldn’t attend the match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday due to her work schedule. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)