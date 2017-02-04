Anushka Sharma launches Phillauri logo, Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh promote Runningshaadi.com

Anushka Sharma is riding high on the success of her films. After having a great 2016 with blockbusters Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the actor is taking her own time to sign projects. Though she is busy with Imtiaz Ali's next directorial opposite Shah Rukh Khan, she is also giving equal time to her second home production Phillauri. Anushka launched the logo of the film and it was no less than a big feat for her. She was all smiles as she posed with her team in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Anushka's home banner Clean Slate Films produced the first film, NH10, which got a lot of appreciation and critical acclaim in 2015. Now her next project Phillauri has her as a producer and actor both. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, who will return to Bollywood after a hit debut in Udta Punjab last year.

Anushka Sharma, who rang the new year with rumoured beau and cricketer Virat Kohli, was all smiles at the Phillauri logo launch.

While Anushka is prepping up for her latest production, actors Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh are ready with their next release, Runningshaadi.com.

Runningshaadi.com is a story about Ram and Nimmi, who help couples to elope and get married.