Anushka Sharma flies away from Mumbai with parents. Is wedding with Virat Kohli on the cards?
Best of Express
- Rajasthan hacking: As accused killed and burnt, his teen nephew filmed hate-murder, say cops
- ElectionsLinking neech to caste, PM Modi says: Teach them a lesson on voting day
- Shimla jailbreak: One of three escaped prisoners arrested
- Mani Shankar Aiyar calls PM Modi ‘neech aadmi’, Congress suspends him in damage control
- ElectionsGujarat elections: Dadhi-topi numbers have to be brought down, says a BJP candidate
- EntertainmentAmid speculation of a wedding with Virat Kohli in Italy, Anushka Sharma and family leave Mumbai
- EntertainmentJurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer: Chris Pratt's new mission includes rescuing dinosaurs from an exploding island, watch video
- EntertainmentFukrey Returns movie review: This Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer is a slog
- EntertainmentKapil Sharma wishes Ali Asgar on his birthday, says you will always be my 'Dadi'
- SportsPay-hike meeting postponed
- SportsThe away spinning conundrum for India
- SportsIndia vs Argentina: Next episode of Jekyll & Hyde show
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S9, S9+ launch at CES 'unlikely': Report
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi Mix 2 gets Rs 3,000 off on Flipkart, Mi.com: All you need to know
- TechnologyApple iPhone X ranks lower than the Galaxy S8 due to battery life; here's why