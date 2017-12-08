6 / 6

While Virat has never shied away from confessing his love for Anushka and admiring her in public, the actor has refrained from talking about her love life in front of her fans. Anushka and Virat met each other in 2013 when they worked together for a TV commercial. They were spotted together at various places and in no time, the rumours about these two dating each other started doing the rounds too. Virat was often spotted on the sets of Anushka's films.