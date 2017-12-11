Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli marriage: How Virushka broke the most awaited news to the nation in pictures
Best of Express
- Pakistan debate in Gujarat: Manmohan Singh asks PM Modi to apologise, Arun Jaitley hits back
- EntertainmentAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli get married in Italy, fans greet couple
- I-B Ministry restricts condom ads on TV from 10 pm to 6 am
- India-China-Russia trilateral call for joint action on terror outfits, Delhi remains skeptical of Beijing
- ElectionsGujarat election LIVE: Congress has lost in phase one and not thinking about second, says PM Modi
- EntertainmentAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli get married in Italy, see photos
- EntertainmentAbhishek Bachchan, Sridevi, Shahid Kapoor and others wish newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
- EntertainmentThe obsession with Anushka and Virat's wedding proves that we're all "begaani shadi mein abdulla deewana"
- SportsVirat Kohli marries Anushka Sharma
- SportsIndia's warm-up match in South Africa cancelled
- SportsKohli-Anushka to spend New Year's Eve in SA
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi Note 3 gets DxOMark score of 90, tied with HTC U11 and Google Pixel
- TechnologyIndia ranks 109 in mobile internet speeds, 76 for fixed broadband: Ookla Global Index
- TechnologyOnePlus is giving 10,000 free tickets to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Here's how to get