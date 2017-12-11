3 / 12

Anushka and Virat officially broke the news on their Twitter handles with the same text. They wrote, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey." But the two posted it with different images, leaving the entire nation in awe. (Source - Virat Kohli/Twitter)