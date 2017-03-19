Anushka Sharma aka Phillauri’s ghost Shashi is everywhere. Find out more

If you are still wondering where the ghost of Anushka Sharma aka Shashi is right now, well she is omnipresent, with the promotions of her upcoming film Phillauri. The film will mark Anushka's first film this year and it looks like the actor has nicely prepped herself for the role. She will be seen as a friendly ghost for the first time. Meanwhile her 'bhatakti aatma' seems to be everywhere. Sometimes sharing the seat with Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay and sometimes in front of Rani Mukherji, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the posters of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma will be sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Phillauri. She has also co-produced the film. Anushka was spotted clicking pictures with her fans at an event in Mumbai. After Phillauri, Anushka will be seen Imtiaz Ali's yet untitled film, where she will be acting opposite SRK for a third time, after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. She was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil opposite Ranbir Kapoor and before that with Salman Khan in Sultan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shashi aka Anushka Sharma posing for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Vivek Oberoi was also seen indulging himself in social work. He took a local train after 15 years to launch his affordable housing project Karrm Brahmaand. Vivek last travelled by a local train during the shooting of his 2002 film Saathiya. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Vivek Oberoi said his dream to provide affordable quality homes to the common man has been fulfilled with the project, a township situated alongside a beach. The project offers over 5,000 homes to people with limited means. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)