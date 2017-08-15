Annabelle Creation: Seven interesting facts you should know about the horror film

Annabelle and its follow-up Annabelle: Creation revolve around a doll possessed by a demonic spirit. The doll was first introduced in the 2013 hit The Conjuring. All these movies (including The Conjuring) are now part of what is called The Conjuring series or The Conjuring Universe akin to Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Annabelle: Creation is based on a real doll named Annabelle. Yes, supposedly it is based on a true story. The real doll looks a lot different from the film version and is placed in a glass box at Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut.

The couple who built the museum, Ed and Lorraine Warren, were characters in The Conjuring and its sequel The Conjuring 2. Ed Warren died in 2006.

Annabelle: Creation is centered on a dollmaker and his wife who shelter a bunch of orphaned girls in their home. Strange things begin to happen when one of the girls discovers a doll which is possessed by a demonic entity.

Annabelle: Creation has been received well by US critics. It has a 68% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While the first film was commercially successful, it was surprisingly panned by the critics.