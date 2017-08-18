Ankita Lokhande’s makeover for her Bollywood debut to how she handled slut-shaming like a boss

Ankita Lokhande, who has made a name for herself on the small screen, is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Ankita will soon be sharing screen space with none other than Kangana Ranuat in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. We also hear Ankita has been signed for Sanjay Dutt's next film - Malang. With all these projects in hand, Ankita's latest photo shoots proves that she is trying hard to get herself ready for the big projects. And her makeover too is a proof. But the actor was also slut-shamed for the latest posts. Scroll on to see and read all! (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande is active on her Instagram account and shares her latest clicks but things have not been smooth for this Pavitra Rishta actor. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput fell in love on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and were also rumoured to be in a live-in relationship. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

It has been more than a year since Ankita Lokhande and her former flame Sushant called it quits. She was recently trolled for being dumped by Sushant and was even bullied for her looks and career choices. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

But she shut down the trolls by posting a strong message on her Instagram. It was a perfect reply to all the haters, who targeted her for career choices, past relationship and termed her stunning pictures as vulgar and cheap. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

She posted, "A strong woman might remain silent when people talk behind her back. But that doesn't mean she doesn't notice. It simply means she chooses not to waste her energy on foolishness. She has more important things to do." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

In the past, Ankita was considered for a role in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Happy New Year, but it didn't work out. The actress was later tipped to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, but that too did not happen. (Source: Photo by Instagram)