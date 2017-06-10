Latest News
Ankita Lokhande is over her Raabta with Sushant Singh Rajput, her hot avatar is a delight for her fans

Published on June 10, 2017 4:04 pm
    Whenever Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande made headlines, it was either because of her ugly split with boyfriend of six years Sushant Singh Rajput or because of her alleged relationship with 'special friend' Kushal Tandon. But now, it seems like Ankita has overcome the bad phase of her life and is in a happy space. Though we cannot say it with much assurance, this is what her Instagram profile suggests. The small screen actor recently shared a series of pictures on her social media account where she broke through her image of a girl-next-door and left many hearts pounding with her hot photoshoot images.

    After Pavitra Rishta, Ankita stayed away from daily soaps and appeared in several reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus. But now if rumours are to be believed, Ankita might soon sign her first big screen outing and has been in contact with several filmmakers. Sharing a picture, Ankita wrote, "I AM DIFFICULT BUT I PROMISE I AM WORTH IT.." This proves that after having a successful small screen carrier, Ankita is all prepped up to sizzle the 70mm screen as well.

    A few days back, when Ankita shared a steamy hot picture with Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon, the grapevine went abuzz with the rumours of the two actors dating. Ankita's caption to the image added fuel to fire. "Unexpected friendships are the best ones," wrote Ankita. Kushal was earlier dating his Bigg Boss co-contestant, Gauahar Khan but later the duo chose their separate ways.

    Ankita shared another sizzling picture from her photoshoot and captioned it, "The parts are not equal to the whole.. #lifeisbeautiful#faith#happinessisyou❤" After reading the caption, we wonder who is that 'you' who is responsible for Ankita's such a drastic transformation.

    In another picture, where Ankita Lokhande's eyes look all swollen up, the actor writes, "We were born to be real not to be perfect."

    For Ankita Lokhande, "Style is a way to say who you are without having a speak."

