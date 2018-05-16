1 / 9

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama series Naagin is all set to return with its third season. The show, which was earlier led by Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan, will now have three new 'naagins'. Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani have been roped in to play the lead roles. The show will also see Pearl V Puri, Rajat Tokas, Ankit Mohan, Rakshanda Khan and Chetan Hansraj in pivotal roles. The Naagin 3 launch on Tuesday was graced by the entire Naagin 3 team. The Balaji Telefilms show which premieres on June 2 will air every weekend at 8 pm on Colors. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)