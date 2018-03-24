1 / 11

The cast and crew of Ekta Kapoor's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein took off to London last week to shoot for an upcoming sequence of their show. Since then the Instagram account of the show’s actors, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani and Aly Goni have been flooded with the pictures of them enjoying some fun time in the foreign land. Anita Hassanandani aka Shagun of the show seems to be the one who has made the most out of the outdoor shoot. She celebrated husband Rohit Reddy's birthday in the English capital on March 22. The entire team had a blast at the birthday celebration and later even shared pictures on their social media accounts.