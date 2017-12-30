2 / 6

Anil Kapoor will be collaborating with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao for Fanne Khan. The film was wrapped up recently and it was celebrated by a gorgeous bash which was attended by the actors, director and the producer. The film is expected to release next year in June. Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra who gained fame for films such as Rang De Bansanti, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Delhi 6 will be dealing with a different subject in this movie. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )