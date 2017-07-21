Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor had fun promoting Mubarakan on The Drama Company

Bollywood actors and real life uncle-nephew Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are coming together on screen for the first time in their upcoming film Mubarakan. The entire team was spotted having a blast when they came together for the promotion of their film on the sets of The Drama Company. The Drama Company features Krushna Abhishek, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosle, Sudesh Lehri and the legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty. Scroll on to see more photos. (Source: Photo by Sony Entertainment Television)

Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor matched steps on The Drama Company. (Source: Photo by Sony Entertainment Television)

Soon both the uncle and nephew simply couldn't stop with all the energy. The only thing that was missing was their onscreen turban look. (Source: Photo by Sony Entertainment Television)

Mithun Chakraborty too joined Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Sony Entertainment Television)

Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty were also spotted having fun with the crowd. (Source: Photo by Sony Entertainment Television)