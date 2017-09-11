Anas Rashid weds Heena Iqbal: From haldi to nikah, see all inside photos

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid took his marital vows with Heena Iqbal on September 10. This traditional Muslim wedding took place in his hometown Malerkotla, Punjab. And the pictures have been shared by his fan clubs. The happy bride too shared a few photos of their pre-wedding rituals where we saw Anas all excited. Scroll on to see all Anas Rashid and Heena Iqbal's wedding pictures here. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Anas had got engaged to Heena Iqbal, in a close-knit ceremony in April, and his wedding too was just about his close friends and family. Talking about his wedding details, the actor had earlier told indianexpress.com, "Everyone is really excited at home and we are all geared up with the preparation. Since the entire family is here, we planned to tie the knot in Malerkotla, and when we move to Mumbai, will organize a party there."

While we are happy to see these pictures of this new couple, we will wait for the bash they are planning to throw once they are back to Mumbai.

The groom Anas himself shared his haldi photos.

He also served us with a look of his bride Heena, dressed in yellow for the ceremony.

Anas, who played the role of Sooraj in the popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum took a sabbatical post the show wrapped up. Always wanting to get married to a traditional girl of his parents' choice, the 38-year-old actor opted for an arranged marriage.