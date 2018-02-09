1 / 6

Starting her career from Rahul Rawail's Betaab in 1983, Amrita Singh’s filmography has cult hits like Chameli Ki Shaadi, Aaina, Mard and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman among others. The last we saw her on the silver screen was in Saket Chaudhary's Hindi Medium where she looked convincing as a corrupt school principal. She also broke the conventional mould of a mother's portrayal in Hindi cinema in Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 2 States. In the movie, Amrita played a typical Punjabi mother who is highly opinionated but still has no qualms about it. Amrita, 60, might not have essayed many central characters in movies but she has created her own niche in the film industry. Today as she turns a year older, we take you through some of her rare photos. (Source: Photo by Express Archive Photo)