Amitabh Bachchan shoots with Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor for Padman in Delhi and pics are really heartwarming

Padman starring Akshay Kumar is directed by R Balki. The film also stars Parched star Radhika Apte and National Award-winner Sonam Kapoor. This film has made a lot of buzz for various reasons. Firstly, it is Twinkle Khanna's first venture as a producer. Secondly, it is based on the real-life story of Muruganandam, the man who rose to fame with his INKtalk about sanitary napkins. And recently, news that Amitabh Bachchan will be appearing for a cameo has brought the spotlight back to the movie. One should know that Big B has been a part of all R. Balki film so far. Starting with full-fledged roles in Cheeni Kum, Paa and Shamitabh to the cameo in Ki and Ka.

Akshay Kumar who is playing the role of Muruganandam in the film was in Delhi to shoot at IIT, and Amitabh Bachchan had also come to the capital for the shoot. After a hectic day of travelling and shooting, the actor took to his blog page to write about his experience of shooting with R. Balki and Akshay again, and said, "Chrome has a beauty of its own depth and presence .. there is an attraction about its age and time .. about its lights of light and the shades of the grey - in good sense .. !! And when it happens with the comfort of the people that you have worked with before, it lends itself to an eye of even greater love and affection ..(sic)"

Here is R Balki with his favourite man, Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Padman. Amitabh Bachchan also wrote, "R Balki shoots a film with AKSHAY Kumar and Sonam at the IIT Delhi, one of the most prestigious Institutes of world reckoning and wishes that I make a small appearance as myself for a few shots .. so in at the early hours and out by the afternoon and back home in Mumbai .. its a home to home trip .. and back to the grind .."

Sonam Kapoor, who is speculated to play the role of a Tabla player, was also in Delhi for the shoot. Earlier Amitabh Bachchan had written about the shoot, "I work tomorrow .. a shoot for R Balki .. for the film he does with Akshay Kumar .. a special appearance for a few minutes .. Balki does carry his sincerity at every step of his creativity, and must have my presence in some form or another, and so here I am .. more of which shall come by when the act of the morrow is done .."

Akshay Kumar looks like he is addressing a huge crowd. Could this be the rise of Muruganandam and his INKtalk?