Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone descend at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted the who's who of Bollywood on Friday evening as they welcomed Lord Ganesha on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The gala celebrations took place at the Ambani residence, Antilia and the pictures from the party gave some rare sights to Bollywood fans. Seen at the party were the three Khans, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir along with the beauties Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Rekha among others. The newbies Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani and Jhanvi Kapoor looked drop dead gorgeous as they attended the star-studded affair. Not to be missed were the Bachchans who never fail to make it to the Ambani's bash. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

As Ambani brought Lord Ganesha home, Ranveer Singh came along with rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone to offer prayers. The duo looked much comfortable together and unlike earlier times, didn't shy from the camera lens as they greeted the people at the celebration. Deepika's hearty smile and Ranveer's dapper traditional look was something not to be missed.

A few inside photos of the Ganesh Utsava at Ambani's residence saw Deepika and Ranveer happily posing for the shutterbugs.

Setting aside fallout rumours, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan turned heads as they gave a warm and tight hug as they met at the Ambani's residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan came along with their apple of the eye Aaradhya Bachchan for Ganesh darshan. Little Aaradhya was dressed in her traditional attire and all must have had smiles as the munchkin tried to struggle with the dupatta of her traditional wear.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were also spotted reaching the Ambani's residence.

Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff once again raised eyebrows as they came together to the event. The duo didn't mind getting clicked together at the bash.

As Aamir Khan stepped in with five-year-old son Azad Rao and wife Kiran Rao, it got difficult to take eyes off the innocent kid.

Shah Rukh Khan got clicked with Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani.

After a long time, a Bollywood gathering had Desi girl Priyanka Chopra spilling her charm. The global Indian star wore a beautiful smile and a traditional outfit after a long time.

Juhi Chawla shared a picture from the evening and captioned it, "The gorgeous @priyankachopra was so sweet .. treated my son Arjun like her little brother !! 😀💕 Why am i not in the picture??😂 Cause I'm the one clicking it! 😂😂😂"

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan who will soon be making her big screen debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath looked beautiful at Mukesh Ambani's party.

Karisma Kapoor along with daughter Sameira attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani's residence.

Vidya Balan came in with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and brother-in-law Aditya Roy Kapur to take the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata Dutt after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the team of Bhoomi, reached Ambani residence to ring in the festival there.

Ranbir Kapoor with Anant Ambani at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Jhanvi Kapoor, Sridevi's daughter looked pretty in her designer wear at Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani prayed to Lord Ganesha along with Sachin A Million Dreams star Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali.

A Gentleman stars, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez were seen posing with filmmaker Karan Johar at the Ambani's party.