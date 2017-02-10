Amitabh Bachchan has found an alternative career. He is the official book launcher

Amitabh Bachchan may be an actor par excellence but there is another job that he excels at -- launching books. As he launched Divya Dutta's memoirs, he began by calling himself ‘official book launcher of the industry’. He added, "Writing is difficult and writing a book is even more difficult”. He congratulated Divya and said, “Writing and recollecting your amazing moments with your mother must be an emotional journey and I hope people will enjoy reading this book”. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Divya Dutta's book named Me and Ma. The book is collection of memories Divya and her mother had shared over the years and how her mother impacted her career. The book is about a mother-daughter relationship and Divya has presented it in an emotional, honest and very simple manner. She felt that, she has celebrated her mother’s life by writing a book on the beautiful relationship which existed between them. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Divya said, “I will be always thankful to my mom for believing in me and letting me do what I wanted to do. She always celebrated her life so I thought the best way to remember her and love her is to celebrate her life and that is what I am doing by writing this book by sharing how beautifully she led her life”. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Not very long ago, Amitabh Bachchan had also launched the book by film critic Bhawana Somaaya (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Divya’s book is published by Penguin Publication and foreword is written by Shabana Azmi. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )