Amitabh Bachchan, Alia-Sidharth, Katrina Kaif and others at Ronnie Screwvala’s daughter wedding reception

Filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala's daughter, Trishya's wedding reception witnessed all Bollywood biggies under one roof. From veterans Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman and Rishi Kapoor to B-town youngsters Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur all were in attendance. Ronnie Screwvala, the founder of UTV group, is one filmmaker who is friends with almost the entire tinsel town. And his daughter's wedding reception was a proof. Trishya tied the knot with Chennai’s most likeable and sought-after faces in sport and television, Suhail Chandhok.

Among all those who came, one duo's entry turned heads. They were none other than rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The two came in together for the party and like a gentleman, Sidharth followed Alia. They have never spoken about their relationship but continue to make public appearances together. On the professional front, Alia and Sidharth will be sharing screen in Aashiqui 3.

Vidya Balan came along with her brother-in-law Aditya Roy Kapur. The dewar-bhabhi duo looked amazing in ethnic outfits. The pictures proved that they share a great camaraderie.

Madhuri Dixit Nene, Soha Ali Khan, and Divya Khosla also arrived at the big bash, with their better halves.

Directors Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra posed together.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also came. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari had wife Ashwini Iyer by his side. Ashwini had directed last year's Nil Battey Sannata. her next film is Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha looked angelic in their white attires. While Katrina chose a gown, Sonakshi who is fond of traditional wear was seen in a light coloured lehenga.

The others who graced the occasion were Kiran Rao, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Javed Jaffrey.