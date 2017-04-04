Amitabh Bachchan attends wedding with Abhishek, Jaya in Abu Dhabi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was missed

The Bachchans donned their royal avatar as they took off to Abu Dhabi sans bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend businessman Abhijit Rajan's daughter Anushka Rajan's wedding a few days back. Bahu Bachchan had to skip the celebrations to be with her late father Krishnaraj Rai who was not keeping well then. Amitabh Bachchan along with wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan looked perfect in their desi outfits as they blessed the newly-wed couple. Bachchans are quite close to the family and Anushka considers Abhishek her brother. (Image source: Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan accompanied the bride Anushka Rajan in a chariot as she made the groom, Abhishek Doshi, wait for the "ladki baraat". Sharing a video with Abhishek on her Instagram account, Anushka wrote, "When you decide to make your groom wait and have your own #LadkiBaraat #FirstOfItsKind 🎉 #Nushkisdoshii #GirlBaraat." (Image source: Instagram)

Junior Bachchan made sure to be with his little sister on her special day. However, we sure missed Aishwarya and Aaradhya. (Image source: Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan shares a special bond with Anushka. He seemed to enjoy every bit of the celebrations as he was also spotted dancing on popular song 'Jhingat' from the film Sairat in Abu Dhabi with Anushka's brothers. (Image source: Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan posed with other guests at the wedding. (Image source: Instagram)

Abhishek also posed for the quintessential 'Brothers of the bride' photo on the D-day. (Image source: Instagram)