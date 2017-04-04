Latest News
  • Amitabh Bachchan attends wedding with Abhishek, Jaya in Abu Dhabi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was missed

Amitabh Bachchan attends wedding with Abhishek, Jaya in Abu Dhabi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was missed

Published on April 4, 2017 10:22 am
  • amitabh bachchan, jaya bachchan abu dhabi wedding, abhishek bachchan anushka rajan wedding, bachchan family images

    The Bachchans donned their royal avatar as they took off to Abu Dhabi sans bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend businessman Abhijit Rajan's daughter Anushka Rajan's wedding a few days back. Bahu Bachchan had to skip the celebrations to be with her late father Krishnaraj Rai who was not keeping well then. Amitabh Bachchan along with wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan looked perfect in their desi outfits as they blessed the newly-wed couple. Bachchans are quite close to the family and Anushka considers Abhishek her brother. (Image source: Instagram)

  • abhishek bachchan, anushka rajan, anushka rajan abhishek bachchan images

    Abhishek Bachchan accompanied the bride Anushka Rajan in a chariot as she made the groom, Abhishek Doshi, wait for the "ladki baraat". Sharing a video with Abhishek on her Instagram account, Anushka wrote, "When you decide to make your groom wait and have your own #LadkiBaraat #FirstOfItsKind 🎉 #Nushkisdoshii #GirlBaraat." (Image source: Instagram)

  • abhishek bachchan, abhishek anushka, abhishek sister anushka

    Junior Bachchan made sure to be with his little sister on her special day. However, we sure missed Aishwarya and Aaradhya. (Image source: Instagram)

  • Abhishek bachchan, abhishek bachchan at wedding, abhishek bachchan anushka rajan wedding, abhishek bachchan images

    Abhishek Bachchan shares a special bond with Anushka. He seemed to enjoy every bit of the celebrations as he was also spotted dancing on popular song 'Jhingat' from the film Sairat in Abu Dhabi with Anushka's brothers. (Image source: Instagram)

  • abhishek bachchan, abhishek bachchan images

    Abhishek Bachchan posed with other guests at the wedding. (Image source: Instagram)

  • abhishek bachchan, abhishek bachchan attend wedding, abhishek bachchan destination wedding abu dhabi, abhishek bachchan images

    Abhishek also posed for the quintessential 'Brothers of the bride' photo on the D-day. (Image source: Instagram)

  • amitabh bachchan, amitabh bachchan abhishek bachan, bachchan family images

    The Bachchan family has been giving us major family goals. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan posed for the shutterbugs at the wedding. (Image source: Instagram)

More from this section

    Best of Express