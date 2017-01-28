Amidst Kaabil frenzy, Hrithik Roshan goes out to meet fans

Hrithik Roshan is back with a bang. The Greek god of Bollywood has always been loved for his looks, but in director Sanjay Gupta's Kaabil, he has managed to shine on his performer side. In his latest release, Hrithik Roshan plays a blind man who's disabilities does not stand in the way of his mission. This is Hrithik's first film this year and a lot is riding on it, as his last release Mohenjo Daro failed to do well. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Although Kaabil has clashed with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, it surely has kept buzz around both the films going, as audience continue to book their shows. Kaabil has so far collected around ₹ 38.87 crore within the first three days. That, comparatively is a good stance considering the popularity of Kaabil's competitions, Raees and last 2016 blockbuster Dangal. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Hrithik took time off to meet his fans in Mumbai. The crowd surely went gaga seeing their favourite actor. They clicked photos and even greeted Hrithik. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

This is the first time Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam have been paired and they seemed to have got along quite well. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil had a big face-off with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. Despite their onscreen clash, the two superstars have maintained dignity and wished each other for their films. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )