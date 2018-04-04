1 / 9

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's son Ayaan turned 4 on April 3. A photo of the happy family celebrating the birthday was shared by the actor on his Instagram handle. Allu Arjun shared the click with caption, "Happy Birthday to my Bestie , my Bunch of Happiness , My Baby Boy Ayaan 😘😘😘." In the click, we see his wife Sneha Reddy and kids - son Ayaan and daughter Arha. Scroll to see more photos of Allu Arjun's family. (Source: Photo by Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy/ Instagram)