All for Priyanka Chopra: Rekha, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen come together for Baywatch star

It looks like Priyanka Chopra was missing her Bollywood family while she was making a place for herself in the west and now that she is back to her home country, the international star is missing no chance to catch with them all. It actually took Priyanka four parties to bring together the entire film industry but the actor tried her best to not miss anyone in her guest list whether be it her contemporary Kangana Ranaut or the stunning Rekha and Sushmita Sen. On Wednesday, after promoting her Hollywood debut Baywatch, Priyanka was headed to another bash which witnessed the coming together of who's who of the industry. Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Rishi Kapoor, Kunal Kohli, Shekhar Ravjiani, Ramesh Sippy, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and many more joined the Desi girl in her celebrations. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra being a fan of Sushmita Sen is no news and when this fan girl meets her superstar, it is all laughs and happy moments that you will get to witness. But we are curious to know what made the two Indian beauty queens turned actors laugh out loud. Priyanka once revealed how big a fan she is of Sushmita when she shared a throwback pic from her Miss India contest days and Miss Universe Sushmita also didn't miss the chance of singing praises of Priyanka. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The eternal beauty Rekha has always been a fan of Bajirao Mastani actor Priyanka Chopra. The two share a great camaraderie at various instances. And when Priyanka invites, how can Rekha miss it? Rekha reached the party venue to have a gala time with Priyanka and happily posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The Fashion co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra shared the same frame after a long time. We have heard Kangana saying she hardly has any friends in the industry and that's the reason for her being absent from many big Bollywood parties, it was a welcome surprise to see the Queen actor at Priyanka's bash. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri Dixit also came to Priyanka Chopra's bash with husband Sriram Madhav Nene. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The filmmaker's squad including Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Kunal Kohli, and Ramesh Sippy came in with their better halves at Priyanka's party who will be soon flying to the US to promote her upcoming release Baywatch. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Rishi Kapoor was also spotted at Priyanka Chopra's party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor made sure to attend his Dil Dhadakne Do co-actor Priyanka's party. Singer Shekhar Ravjiani looked dapper as he reached the party venue. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)