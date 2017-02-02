Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan back with Badrinath Ki Dulhania, leave audience in high spirit

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will be reuniting on screen for the third time. Varun Dhawan, who has had a great innings in Bollywood so far, says his biggest nightmare would be when people don't enjoy his films. Varun made his acting debut with Student of the Year and has managed to deliver hit films like Main Tera Hero, Badlapur and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania among others. His next two releases, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, look promising. The actor is not in a hurry to change his comedic image as he believes he should be entertaining. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Filmmaker Karan Johar has said he will make a third installment in the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Dulhania series if its second part is received well at the box office. Varun and Alia's romantic drama Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, produced by Johar, was released in 2014. The trio is now back with its second part called Badrinath Ki Dulhania. However, the film's director Shashank Khaitan has clarified that there is no such story in place yet. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

"I don't do films or roles to change my image. My image should be this - Varun Dhawan does films that entertains the country. And entertainment can be anything negative, positive or horror.. everyone should be able to see my films. Karan Johar tells me my films should entertain everyone. My biggest nightmare is I am acting and people are yawning," he said. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

"I am never confident about my films. I believe in one thing that my father has taught me and that's hard work.. and there is no substitute for it," Varun told reporters here at the trailer launch of Badrinath Ki Dhulania. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

