It was an eventful day for Bollywood stars as they roamed the streets, escaped photographers and rehearsed for their upcoming projects. Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is making his debut in Bollywood with Loveratri, was seen outside a dance studio in Bandra with the new kid on the block Warina Hussain. Meanwhile, upcoming star and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter was caught jumping off a building to escape the media, and Alia Bhatt was seen outside a gym. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )