Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra end rumours of tensions between them, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor workout together

Amid speculations of a tension in their alleged relationship, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra spent this weekend working. Alia and Sidharth were seen visiting Sidharth's new manager’s office in Bandra. It should be noted that the two stars ditched their friends and family in order to give priority to their careers. There were rumours that Alia and Sidharth fought over later's growing closeness to Jacqueline Fernandez. But these pictures suggest that everything is just fine between the two love birds. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We also saw Kareena Kapoor Khan hitting the gym along with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Usually, Kareena is seen working out with her bestie Amrita Arora. Kareena smiled for the cameras. There are reports that Kareena could soon fly to London along with her little son Taimur for a short vacation. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan recently expressed his views on daughter Sara's decision to join films. "Why would she want that for herself? Look at where she studied. After having done that, why wouldn’t she want to live and work in New York, rather than do this? I am not looking down on acting, it’s just it is not the most stable profession. And everyone lives in constant fear. And there is no guarantee that despite doing your best, you will succeed. This is not the life, any parent would want for their children," Saif told DNA. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt looked pretty and smiled for shutterbugs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra smiled for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)