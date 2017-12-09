1 / 6

Alia Bhatt has kick-started Christmas celebrations in Mumbai. The actor attended a bash where she spent some quality time with ace director Karan Johar. She shared a picture on her Instagram and wrote, "Jingle all the way!" At the bash, Alia flaunted her customised wallet that had 'Bhatt' written on it. Karan Johar made sure Alia flaunts it well. He shot a video of Alia and posted it as an Instagram story.