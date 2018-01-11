These pictures of Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha will put a smile on your face
No Comments.
Best of Express
- US working with partners to secure India's NSG membership: Envoy Kenneth Juster
- Talks on terror can go ahead, says MEA as it confirms India, Pakistan NSAs meet in Bangkok
- Won't give an inch in South Mumbai for Navy housing: Nitin Gadkari
- Meet Indu Malhotra, the first woman lawyer recommended directly for SC judgeship
- Pakistan murder: Minor was sodomised, strangled to death, reveals autopsy report
- EntertainmentShilpa Shinde’s Bigg Boss 11 journey proves she doesn’t subscribe to the herd mentality
- EntertainmentEkta Kapoor: Don't take away Vikas Gupta's hard work in Bigg Boss 11 by crediting it to me
- EntertainmentHaq Se trailer: Rajeev Khandelwal, Surveen Chawla starrer is more than just a love story set in Kashmir
- EntertainmentSalim Khan confirms threats to Salman Khan, says Salman's safety is priority for now
- SportsWe need to learn from our mistakes: Bumrah
- Sports'Centurion will be similar to Newlands if not extreme'
- SportsKarthik hits another fifty, Nair fires 42-ball 77
- TechnologyOnePlus 5T Lava Red launched in India at Rs 37,999, Amazon sale starts Jan 20
- TechnologyFlipkart's Apple Week: The best deals on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 7, MacBook Air and more
- TechnologyWhatsApp group chat bug can allow anyone to join, without admin permission: Report
- LifestyleThe International Theatre Festival of Kerala turns 10 this year