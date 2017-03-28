Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan visit Karan Johar’s twins at hospital, see pics

Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi had some special visitors in the hospital recently. The twins who were born premature have been at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a Mumbai hospital and have stayed away from public's eye till now. But now along with papa Karan, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan visited them at the hospital. Ranbir Kapoor was also there and reports say he was overwhelmed after seeing so many babies together. The most special visit, of course, was from Alia Bhatt, their 'sibling'. Alia had earlier written about Yash and Roohi on Twitter, "Finally I can say I have a younger brother AND sister!!!!!! So so so happy❤️❤️❤️ soo much love to give uff bursting with joy!!!!!" (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt is almost like a daughter to mentor Karan Johar. The two are often spotted together and Alia was over the moon for Karan when the twins were born. She even told a daily that she had gone shopping for the twins, "I love shopping and am a good shopper. I know exactly what to buy for whom. The ideal shopping for Yash and Roohi would be clothes. But I am told babies outgrow clothes in no time at all. So I'd rather buy stuff that stays with them for a while. Maybe furniture or toys. Or some fixture for their room. Let's see."

Alia Bhatt had said she is very happy for Karan, "But more than me, I am happy for Karan because he's so happy".

Shah Rukh Khan, who is almost family to Karan Johar, also went and visited the twins. The superstar managed to sneak in and out without getting attention of the shutterbugs.

According to hospital sources, Yash and Roohi will be discharged soon from the hospital. Karan Johar had said at a recent event that he is waiting to share the image of his children with the world.