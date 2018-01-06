1 / 6

After enjoying holidays with their families, Bollywood celebrities are back in town. Post New Year celebrations, it seems the first place every celeb wants to visit is their gym. Alia Bhatt, who was in Israel for the first schedule of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji, was spotted at the gym. She smiled at the shutterbugs as she left the place. Alia will be seen in two films this year - Brahmastra with Ranbir and Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )