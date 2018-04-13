1 / 8

Sanjay Dutt is all set to reunite with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for Sadak 2. The film will be a sequel to the iconic 1991 film which starred Dutt Jr and Pooja Bhatt. While Sanjay was spotted outside Mahesh Bhatt’s office, Alia Bhatt's presence at the meeting has given rise to speculation of her being a part of the project too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)