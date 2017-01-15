Alia Bhatt’s winning smile, Salman Khan’s perfect selfie and everything that happened at Filmfare Awards 2017, see pics

Alia Bhatt bagged the award for Best Actor Female for her performance in Udta Punjab, The 23-year-old looked stunning at the event. Alia essayed the role of a Bihari migrant in the film, who unfortunately finds herself caught in the vicious web of drug addiction and human trafficking in Punjab. She might have chosen a glossy debut in Student Of The Year, but Alia has not shied away from taking up challenging roles ever since. Her other movies good performances last year include Dear Zindagi and Kapoor & Sons. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor's power-packed performance in Udta Punjab got him the Critics Award for Best Actor Male. Shahid shared the award with Manoj Bajpayee for Aligarh. Shahid went on record to say that the trophy symbolises honour to cinema with strong content. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor's performance in biopic Neerja won her the Critics Award for Best Actor Female. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Though Parineeti Chopra did not bag any award at the Filmfare this time, 2017 has much in store for her. She will return onscreen with her two movies Meri Pyaari Bindu and Takadum. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Striking a perfect pose with sultry B-town sisters Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, is Bollywood's Sultan Salman Khan. The superstar was one of the nominees for Best Actor Male. He gave a rocking performance at the awards night too. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha couldn't grab any of award but her performance at the Filmfare was surely amazing. Sonakshi posted a selfie on Twitter posing with Salman Khan, Jacqueline and other Bollywood stars. Sona's upcoming movie Noor has created a lot of buzz in the B-town alreay. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez shone through the awards too. She delivered two fairly decent films in 2016, Housefull 3 and Dishoom. (Source: Photo by Instagram)