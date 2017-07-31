Before Gully Boy rolls out, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh show how to own the ramp

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh had a busy Sunday. The two were in Delhi to become the showstoppers for ace designer Manish Malhotra. Alia and Ranveer looked simply stunning on the ramp as the Dear Zindagi star also made a confession that she wanted to become a part of such a night even much before her debut. Alia said that she wanted to be in Katrina Kaif's shoes. Yes, she recalled the time when she saw Katrina walking the ramp. Scroll on to know more! (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Alia said that there was a time when she wanted to bring down the curtains for designer Manish Malhotra's show just like Bang Bang star Katrina Kaif as a showstopper. That was before Alia made her acting debut in Karan Johar's 2012 directorial Student of the Year. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Alia Bhatt told reporters after she closed Malhotra's India Couture Week (ICW) show, "The first time I actually came out in the public before Student of the Year released was for Manish's couture show here in Delhi when Katrina was walking. I was sitting in the audience and saying 'Wow. One day, I want to be that person walking on the ramp." (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Though this was not the first time Alia took to the ramp. In 2014, Malhotra made her dream come true. She walked for him in his couture creation as a showstopper. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

At the recent event, she returned to the fashion gala donning a long train dress that was decorated with floral designs. She was seen in the bridal look. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Alia added, "It does feel fantastic to every time walk for Manish. He is like a family. He is so amazing and inspiring." (Source: Photo by APH Images)