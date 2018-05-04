1 / 5

Brahmastra actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor went out for a dinner in Mumbai with the film's team including director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar. The two actors have completed shooting for the first schedule of the film in Bulgaria and will soon start working on its second schedule. Currently, both of them are busy promoting their upcoming releases Raazi and Sanju. The fantasy film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role and is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)