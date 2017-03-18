Alia Bhatt owns the ramp at AIFW, 2017. Just as she won fans with Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt, who is basking in the glory of her recent film Badrinath Ki Dulhani, is a queen of all she surveys. On Friday evening, she walked the ramp at Amazon India Fashion Week and wowed the audience. The actor who celebrated her 24th birthday with friends and family recently, has made her fans quite happy with her films. We are looking forward to her next film Gully Boy with none other than Ranvir Singh. All of this and she proves to be a champion on the ramp as well, when she walked for Namrata Joshipuri! (source: APH Images)

Alia Bhatt is riding a success wave. Th actor gave three big hits in 2016 with Kapoor and Sons, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi and 2017 has also started on a happy note. The first choice of Bollywood filmmakers, the Bhatt girl has become a regular face on the ramp too. If we saw her walking the ramp recently with Varun Dhawan, it was a solo act in Delhi on Friday at AIFW.

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently busy with Padmavati and Sanjay Dutt's come back film, Bhoomi. She is also looking forward to the release of her upcoming debut Tamil film, Kaatru Veliyidai helmed by Mani Ratnam. That is some exciting work to look forward to. she also walked the ramp for designed Sanjay Garg.

Disha Patani, the young actor who impressed the audience with her performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was also spotted.

Vani Kapoor, who took about four years to come back to Bollywood with Befikre walked the ramp in black as well. (Source: APH Images)