Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Ileana D’Cruz paint the town red

Published on July 23, 2017 9:16 pm
  • Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Ileana DCruz, kareena kapoor khan, anushka sharma, alia bhatt photos, entertainment photos, indian express

    Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Ileana D'Cruz, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Sunny Leone were recently seen in Mumbai. Alia was hanging out with her friend at a restaurant in the city while Malaika Arora made heads turn when she turned up for an event. Dressed in a yellow outfit, Malaika looked pretty. Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz, meanwhile, promoted their upcoming movie Mubarakan. Here's a daily dose of what your stars are upto. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Alia Bhatt who was recently given Best Actress award at IIFA 2017 spoke about her success. "I am the same person – from the time I was born and till now when I am working. I am still the same. I don’t think I have done something.I feel I am working and the achievements are the byproduct (of it)," Alia told PTI. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Malaika Arora attended an event in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Mubarakan actors Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz posed for shutterbugs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Kareena Kapoor Khan smiled for cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Anushka Sharma promoted her upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Sunny Leone who recently adopted a baby girl attended an event in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

