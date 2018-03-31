1 / 7

It has been a busy weekend for Bollywood celebrities, what with all the airport hopping and numerous gym sessions. While Kareena Kapoor was spotted with her best friend Amrita Arora at the airport, Sanjay Dutt was also clicked by our shutterbugs at an airport. Shahid Kapoor, who was snapped at Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's office recently, was this time captured outside a gym in Bandra. Alia Bhatt, who has been busy prepping for her upcoming film with Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy, was also seen at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)