Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar to diva Rekha, Bollywood glamour met ageless beauties to party hard

Bollywood is a celebration, a feeling that no one can stay away from. On Sunday evening, Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai celebrated his birthday, and the biggies of Bollywood made sure to mark their presence. Alia Bhatt turned up in a happy, chirpy mood. She wore a breezy dress and posed for the cameras with her favourite director Karan Johar. The two looked stunning together and it was such a Student of The Year throwback for the fans. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Next up was the evergreen, and elegant Rekha. The actor who has been a muse for the photographers for years, has been giving a miss to the events lately. But she made sure to attend this party with the next generation of actors. As we are well accustomed to the dressing sense of Rekha, it is needless to say that she won hearts with her appearance at the evening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Rekha was also caught in a candid moment of taking selfie with Manish Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Jab Harry Met Sejal star Anushka Sharma was one of the guests who added glitz and glamour to the evening. Shah Rukh Khan could not make it to the event as he is in Los Angeles with his kids. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Urmila Matondkar looked as if she is ageing backwards. The actor has been quite private about her life, especially after getting married in 2016. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Kriti Sanon was also seen at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)