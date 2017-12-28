1 / 12

After having a gala time on Christmas, the celebrities seem to have taken a break from their busy schedules to welcome the New Year in the foreign shores. Along with the Bollywood brigade, the television stars too have given themselves a holiday to celebrate New Year 2018 in style. Newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have flown to South Africa where the couple will be celebrating their New Year eve together post-wedding. After the celebrations, Anushka will head back to India to resume the shooting of Aanand L Rai film and Virat will be staying there for two months for the cricket matches with Proteas.